The Leader calls on the Yemeni people to take to the streets in a million-strong mobilization in support of Palestine and as a jihad in the path of God.

The leader of the revolution, Mr. Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, called on the sons of the Yemeni people to take part in the great million-strong mobilization tomorrow, Friday, in the capital Sanaa and in the other governorates — a jihad in the path of God and in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, and to demonstrate steadfastness rooted in a sincere, faithful stance.

The Yemeni position: a model of faith and steadfastness

The Leader explained that the wide popular turnout bears its fruit and value as an unparalleled powerful voice in the world, standing with Palestine at a time of abandonment, retreat and apostasy among some who claim affiliation with the Islamic nation. He noted that the current stage is an important historical phase, and that the Yemenis’ stance in it is decisive and will affect the present and the future.

The Leader pointed out that last week’s million-strong mobilization reached 1,400 marches and sit-ins, expressing his appreciation for all participants and for those who continue the weekly processions. He affirmed that the Yemeni people act out of faith and an awareness of the value of the stance, and that they continue with high morale and steadfastness in truth, striving and moving in all fields with God’s help and victory.

The 21 September revolution — a pillar of national and religious stance

These million-strong mobilizations embody the continuing influence of the blessed 21 September revolution, which restored Yemeni decision-making and returned sovereignty to its people, placing Yemen at the forefront of countries that support the weak and the oppressed, foremost among them the Palestinian people.

The 21 September revolution has created a new Yemen based on faith and national awareness, confronting the forces of global arrogance, and making its stance on Palestine a practical, real one on the ground — not merely slogans or political statements.

Popular and faith-based cohesion in confronting the arrogant powers

The Leader praised the perseverance and devotion of participants, such as the sons of Ibb governorate who went out despite the rains on the anniversary of the Prophet’s birth, reflecting a deep, steadfast faith and an unyielding stance in the face of any challenge.

He confirmed that the Yemeni people — people of faith and wisdom — do not know defeat, and they continue to express their rightful stance in all fields, striving with firm determination and will to defend religious values and the rights of the oppressed in Palestine.

The popular stance complements military action

The weekly million-strong mobilization is not merely a popular event; it also coincides with a qualitative military posture that imposes a real balance with the Zionist enemy through operations that target the Zionist depth and prevent the entity from continuing its aggression, reflecting the unity of the Yemeni stance between the public arena and the military field.

Yemen’s message to the nation and the world

These million-strong mobilizations affirm that revolutionary Yemen will always remain at the forefront of defending Palestine and confronting the forces of global arrogance, and that its positions are not slogans but real actions tied to religious and national awareness, and to the ability to turn popular sentiment into practical jihad that protects the oppressed and affirms the nation’s sovereignty.