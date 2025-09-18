Rights Monitor: UN Inquiry Committee Confirms Israel Committed—and Continues to Commit—Genocide in Gaza

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Thursday that the UN International Commission of Inquiry has confirmed that Israel has committed, and continues to commit, the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip for more than 23 months.

In a statement, the Monitor explained that the Committee confirmed Israel is carrying out four out of the five acts that constitute genocide: deliberate killing, inflicting serious physical or mental harm, imposing destructive living conditions, and preventing births.

The report, it stressed, leaves no room for denial or claims of ignorance by states supporting Israel, making their continued support a deliberate and conscious complicity in the crime.

The rights group noted that the Committee considered Israeli authorities’ statements to be direct evidence of genocidal intent, while patterns of conduct on the ground provide circumstantial evidence supporting that intent.

It further warned that the intent to destroy Palestinians as a group is not confined to Gaza but extends to the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Committee also found that Herzog, Netanyahu, and Gallant incited genocide and that Israeli authorities failed to hold them accountable. It urged assessment of the statements by Smotrich and Ben Gvir for evidence of incitement.

The Euro-Med Monitor added that the Committee urgently called on all states to halt the transfer of weapons and jet fuel to Israel, prosecute those involved, ensure individuals and companies under their jurisdiction do not contribute to the crimes, and fully cooperate with International Criminal Court investigations.