IOM: Families in Gaza being repeatedly displaced without safe shelter

The International Organization for Migration warned on Thursday that Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip are being repeatedly displaced without safe shelter.

The organization said in a post on X platform Sabah, Ali, and Ahmed, along with 1.4 million Palestinians, are in dire need of shelter, six months after the entry of shelter materials into the Strip was banned.

The organization emphasized that full access to all those in need has become an urgent necessity to save lives, calling for ensuring that aid reaches everyone, wherever they are.