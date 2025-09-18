Revolution Leader Warns Saudi Regime: Do Not Entangle Yourselves in Protecting Israeli Ships… Whoever Stands with the Enemy Will Lose

The leader of the revolution, Mr. Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, warned the Saudi regime against any attempt to support the Israeli enemy militarily or to protect its ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. He affirmed that anyone who entangles themselves with the Israeli enemy is a loser, and that attempts to protect Israeli ships will not succeed, for God Almighty is the supporter and protector.

Mr. al-Houthi emphasized that Arab and Islamic regimes can instead provide political, financial, and media support, as well as allow their peoples to mobilize in solidarity with the Palestinian people. He stressed that the complacency of some regimes and their alignment with the Israeli enemy only increase the region’s vulnerability and serve its ambitions.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a partnership with Britain in the Red Sea is part of attempts to protect Israeli shipping. He clarified that any so-called mission to “protect ships” at this stage means nothing other than protecting the Israeli enemy, and that Israel does not regard Saudi Arabia or any Arab state as exempt from its schemes.

He added: “You will not succeed in protecting Israeli ships, nor will you be able to secure their passage no matter how much you support or conspire; God is our protector and our guardian.”

Mr. al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen’s maritime stance against the Israeli enemy is a legitimate and just position — in defense of the Palestinian people and for the protection of the Ummah. He noted that ongoing Yemeni operations this week alone included 24 strikes using missiles and drones toward the heart of occupied Palestine, while maintaining a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.

He also warned against echoing Israeli labels regarding Yemen’s position or attributing it to Iran, stressing that such claims are a direct service to the enemy and a betrayal of the Ummah. He underlined that anyone standing with Israel at this stage is bound for disgrace and loss.