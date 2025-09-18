The Leader: The Yemeni People Stand Firm with Gaza… Jihad in the Path of God Is the Ummah’s Shield Against the Enemy

The leader of the revolution, Mr. Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, affirmed that the Yemeni people remain steadfast in confronting the Israeli aggression, and that jihad in the path of God — whether in media, militarily, politically, or socially — is a rightful stance that raises the banner of defending the Ummah and its dignity.

Mr. al-Houthi stressed that popular activities, university initiatives, and scholarly and religious conferences constitute important pillars for directing youth movements and university tracks toward correct awareness and constructive action. He pointed to the role of such popular activities — including the Third International Conference of the Best Messenger — and university symposiums across most Yemeni governorates as essential channels for consolidating awareness of the Palestinian cause and understanding the Zionist project, noting that these official and popular activities reflect the people’s sincere conviction and religious commitment.

He explained that popular mobilization stems from a religious impetus in response to God’s instructions and is not imposed by any external party, affirming that Yemen is part of the Ummah and is targeted as the Ummah is targeted, and that jihad in God’s way is a necessary stance to preserve freedom, dignity, and honor.

He added that Yemen stands against the equation of permissiveness that the enemies seek to normalize, stressing that the sacrifices they make are honorable sacrifices rather than losses, and that every position within the framework of jihad is a position of truth and a just cause.

Mr. al-Houthi sent his salute to the families of the martyrs who fell in Israeli attacks in Sanaa, al-Jouf and al-Hudaydah, and he praised honorable journalists who embody the Qur’anic stance, defend the truth, and confront disinformation campaigns. He emphasized that the media arena is one of the most important fields of jihad, and that correct media action is an honor and a duty, while those who serve the enemy in the media will suffer loss and disgrace.

He affirmed that the Yemeni people remain steadfast in their position, continue to develop their military capabilities, maintain vigilance, and keep unified ranks against the Israeli aggression. The massive popular gatherings that have taken place in demonstrations and weekly sit-ins — including last Friday’s events, which reached some 1,400 marches and sit-ins — reflect faith, awareness, and determination to confront the enemy, he said, stressing that affiliation with Islam raises the people’s morale and makes them unyielding and undefeated.