46 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Army Fire in Gaza Strip

Forty-six Palestinian civilians were killed, and others wounded, by Israeli army fire in various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday, as part of what Palestinians describe as an ongoing campaign of genocide and starvation imposed for nearly two years.

According to medical, local, and media sources, the Israeli army targeted homes, residential buildings, tents sheltering displaced families, gatherings of civilians, and people waiting for aid in several areas across the Strip—focusing its attacks on Gaza City in what is seen as an effort to force its residents into displacement.

In Gaza City and the north, eight Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli forces struck a home belonging to the Daghmash family near the Bank of Palestine in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

In the same area, two paramedics working with the Palestinian Red Crescent—Akram al-Ustadh and Jihad Awad—were wounded by a quadcopter drone strike near al-Quds Hospital.

Two Palestinians were killed when Israeli airstrikes hit the al-Firouz Towers in al-Nasr neighborhood and al-Shati refugee camp, while another was killed in a strike on a home belonging to the Sharaf family.

In al-Rimal neighborhood, three civilians were killed near Palestine Stadium, while artillery fire also struck Dawoud Tower.

Additional strikes in al-Sabra neighborhood killed two civilians and wounded nine.

Hospitals in Gaza City received the bodies of eight more Palestinians killed in scattered strikes across the area.

In central Gaza, Israeli attacks on Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir al-Balah killed at least eight Palestinians, including five (one child among them) in Nuseirat, where a strike targeted wood collectors. Another civilian was killed near Abu Srour junction, and further casualties were reported in Deir al-Balah’s al-Azayza Street.

In southern Gaza:

Two young siblings were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a tent sheltering displaced people in Mawasi Khan Younis.

Two civilians seeking aid were shot dead by Israeli forces near a distribution center in Khan Younis, while another was killed in an airstrike on al-Qarara.

In Rafah, several civilians waiting for aid were wounded by Israeli fire near a distribution point in al-Shakoush area.

Moaz Osama Mohammed al-Adawi (25) was killed while helping secure humanitarian aid in the south.