Al-Quds Brigades Detonate Zionist Military Vehicle

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement – Ramallah Battalion, announced on Friday that they detonated a Zionist military vehicle with a Sijjil-2 explosive device on the Alon settlement road.

In a statement, the Brigades said: “Our fighters managed to detonate a guided explosive device of the type (Sijjil-2) against an enemy military vehicle on the Alon settlement road.”

The group confirmed that the attack resulted in confirmed casualties.

This operation comes as part of a series of actions carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli forces advancing along multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip.