Iranian President: The People Will Not Bow to Enemy Pressure

In response to a new UN Security Council resolution against Iran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that pressure and conspiracies will never deter the Iranian people from their path of freedom and development, stressing that the Islamic Republic is moving forward with determination despite all challenges. This position reflects the resilience of Iran in the face of the political and economic warfare waged by its adversaries, and underscores that the Iranian people possess the will and capacity to remain unbreakable.

Details of the Position

During a speech honoring Iranian athletes on Saturday, President Pezeshkian emphasized: “The Iranian people will never yield to the schemes of the enemies nor bow before their pressure.” He stressed that the latest UN resolution “will not divert Iran from its path, and the enemies of the homeland will not be able to stop our march.”

He added that the Islamic Republic has full confidence in its capabilities to overcome every obstacle placed in its way, noting that Iran’s history is filled with victories over plots and sanctions, and that the Iranian people have repeatedly proven their ability to turn challenges into opportunities for advancement.

Focus on Education and Innovation

Pezeshkian highlighted that the main objective of reforming the national education system is to prepare empowered generations capable of confronting challenges without hesitation. He noted that Iranian minds and innovations have always demonstrated the ability either to find a way forward—or to create one when doors are closed.

He pointed out that he is currently dedicating much of his time to following up on educational reform, considering it the cornerstone of progress. He affirmed that while enemies may succeed in striking some scientific achievements, they cannot erase the fact that these were built by the hands of Iranian scientists and experts who form the real pillars of Iran’s renaissance and prosperity.

A Clear Message

Through this firm stance, the Iranian president sent a clear message to adversaries: that pressure, sanctions, and Security Council resolutions will not stop Iran’s revolutionary and developmental path. With its awareness and resilience, the Iranian people will continue forging their way toward the future, relying on their scientific wealth, educational foundations, and unbreakable will.