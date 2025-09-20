Zionist Genocide in Gaza: Bombardment, Starvation, and Forced Displacement Raise Death Toll to Over 65,000

The Zionist assault on Gaza is no longer merely a war or a military campaign; it has become a full-fledged genocide, waged through relentless bombardment, systematic starvation, and forced displacement—an unfolding scene that epitomizes the most heinous crimes against humanity.

With each passing day, the death toll rises and the humanitarian tragedy deepens, while the world stands paralyzed in the face of nearly two years of unceasing bloodshed.

A Heavy Toll of Genocide

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced Saturday that the number of martyrs from the Zionist aggression has climbed to 65,208 killed and 166,271 injured since October 7, 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 34 bodies and 200 new injuries. More than 12,600 Palestinians have been killed since mid-March, while many victims remain trapped under rubble and collapsed roads.

“Breadline Massacres”

Israeli forces continue targeting Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid. The Ministry of Health reported that victims of these so-called “breadline massacres” have now reached 2,518 killed and over 18,449 wounded, including 4 killed and 18 injured in the last few hours alone.

These atrocities are carried out under the guise of a U.S.-Israeli–run “humanitarian mechanism” called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which in practice has become a deadly trap for the vulnerable.

Starvation as a Weapon of Genocide

Two more deaths from hunger and malnutrition were recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 442 deaths, including 147 children.

Since the UN formally declared famine in Gaza in August, 164 Palestinians—32 of them children—have died of hunger, with projections of famine spreading to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September. This comes amid closed crossings and a blockade on food, medicine, and fuel—part of a deliberate plan to starve over two million people.

Death from the Sky and Systematic Destruction

Since dawn Saturday, 47 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in air and artillery strikes targeting homes, shelters, and tents for the displaced.

In al-Tuffah neighborhood, 9 members of the Jumla family were killed.

In al-Shati refugee camp, 5 others were killed, including relatives of the director of al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Al-Mu’tasim School, sheltering displaced families, was struck, killing at least two children.

Israeli forces also deployed explosive-laden robots to demolish residential buildings—yet another premeditated crime of extermination.

Overwhelming Civilian Victims

Gaza’s Government Media Office, citing ACLED data, confirmed that 94% of the dead are civilians—over 61,000 people.

These figures align with documents revealed by the Guardian showing Israeli army directives that deliberately target civilians, disproving claims of “collateral damage.”

Thirst: Another Face of the Tragedy

Gaza’s municipality warned of a crippling water crisis, with only 25% of daily needs available. Water arriving through the “Mekorot” pipeline amounts to just 15,000 cubic meters a day, alongside 10,000 from damaged local wells.

Massive destruction of infrastructure has worsened the catastrophe, raising the threat of new outbreaks of disease and epidemics amid extreme overcrowding and collapsed basic services.

Forced Displacement and “Camp” Plans

The Media Office revealed that over 900,000 Palestinians remain in Gaza City and the north, resisting extermination bombing and forced displacement attempts.

The occupation aims to confine more than 1.7 million Palestinians into an area less than 12% of the Strip, in a scheme resembling “concentration camps”—a crime of forced displacement devoid of basic living conditions.

Documented Crimes, Deafening Silence

While UN statistics and independent organizations confirm that Gaza is witnessing a systematic genocide, the Zionist enemy continues its crimes under American and Western cover. With the death toll surpassing 65,000, famine victims rising, and daily massacres mounting, international silence amounts to complicity in the crime.

Meanwhile, Palestinians remain steadfast, clinging to their land and their right to life and dignity.