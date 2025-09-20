Al-Farah Responds to the Criminal Katz: “Before You Dream of Raising Your Flag over Sana’a… Count It on Your Hidden Ships”

In a crushing rebuttal to the threats of the Zionist enemy, Mohammed al-Farah, member of Ansar Allah’s Political Office, confronted Israel’s war minister — the criminal Israel Katz — who claimed he would raise the Israeli flag over the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, affirming that the enemy’s dreams will not go beyond the bounds of its defeated ships.

Al-Farah said in a statement: “You speak of occupying Sana’a and raising your flag while you are incapable of even recovering a single ship. So before you dream of raising your flag over Sana’a, first get the port of ‘Eilat’ running again, and before that raise your flag on the ships you hide under other flags for fear of the Yemeni navy.”

He added: “Your threats and pathetic statements will not intimidate Yemenis. The steadfastness of our people and our valiant army proves that every Zionist dream on our soil will collide with the grim reality of Yemeni resolve.”

Al-Farah’s remarks directly respond to Katz’s recent post on X (formerly Twitter), in which Katz claimed to have replaced an emblem in Sana’a with the usurping entity’s flag. Al-Farah stressed that any such threat will be met with an appropriate and decisive response and will not go unaccounted for.

He affirmed that Yemen will remain a steadfast fortress against every Zionist threat, and that any attempt to raise the Israeli flag on its soil is an illusion that will never be realized, because the blood of the martyrs and the will of the Yemeni people remain the shield that deters every aggressor.