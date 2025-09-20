Ministry of Foreign Affairs: U.S. Veto a Stain of Shame and Partnership in Gaza Genocide

At a time when international voices grow louder in demanding an end to the Zionist aggression against Gaza and the lifting of the siege on its oppressed people, the United States continues to act as the foremost protector of the Israeli entity, wielding its political weapon—the veto—to block even the issuance of a resolution calling for a ceasefire or condemning the daily crimes committed against civilians.

This blatant U.S. policy reflects nothing less than Washington’s direct complicity in the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people for nearly two years.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the U.S. use of the veto against a draft resolution presented by the ten non-permanent members of the Security Council, demanding an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. The ministry affirmed that this stance represents further proof of America’s full partnership in the war crimes and genocide carried out by the Zionist enemy.

The ministry explained that the U.S. has wielded this weapon six times since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza, while obstructing dozens of resolutions over past decades that called for ending the occupation or condemning settlement activity and Zionist crimes. This has rendered the Security Council a hostage to American dominance, serving the interests of the usurping entity at the expense of innocent blood.

The statement further noted that with more than eighty years since the establishment of the United Nations and nearly ten thousand Security Council meetings held, there is an urgent need for fundamental reform of the council’s structure and voting mechanism to ensure it fulfills its responsibility to preserve international peace and security free from American guardianship.

The Ministry also welcomed the findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which confirmed the commission of genocide by the Zionist entity against Palestinians in Gaza. It called on the international community to shoulder its humanitarian, moral, and legal responsibilities by halting these crimes immediately and prosecuting the perpetrators among the enemy’s leaders.

The ministry reiterated the Republic of Yemen’s firm and principled stance in support of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance against the brutal Zionist aggression in Gaza and across all of Palestine, stressing that a free Yemen will remain at the forefront of the nation defending the central cause of Palestine until victory is achieved and the entity is gone.