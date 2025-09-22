Captive Zionist Soldier Held by al-Qassam: “Our Lives Are in Danger”

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video on Monday showing captured Zionist soldier Alon Ohel holding Netanyahu responsible for his life and the lives of other captives.

In the footage, Ohel said: “Does anyone still believe Netanyahu?! He and those around him want to kill us. These are our final days.” He appealed to the U.S. envoy not to assist Netanyahu and urged his family and settlers to pressure the government to save his and his fellow captives’ lives.

The video comes amid growing debate within Zionist society over the fate of prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance, coinciding with the ongoing military operation on Gaza and mounting public pressure on Netanyahu’s government to secure the soldiers’ release.