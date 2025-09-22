Gaza Under Genocide: 65,344 Martyrs and the Tragedy Continues Unabated

The death toll from the brutal Israeli assault on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has risen today, Monday, to 65,344 martyrs and 166,795 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 61 martyrs and 220 new injuries, while dozens remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment and the lack of essential equipment.

Each number here is not just a statistic, but a life extinguished, a dream cut short, and families waiting for news that may never come. Children, women, and men face death every single day while the world watches in silence.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that since March 18, 2025, the toll has reached 12,785 martyrs and 54,754 wounded, amid the ongoing blockade and the prevention of food, medicine, and fuel entry—further compounding civilian suffering and making every new day in Gaza another chapter added to the list of genocide.

Today, Gaza is not merely a city under bombardment—it is a laboratory of death, hunger, and human tragedy, where every minute of international silence represents another life lost and another dream killed before it is born.