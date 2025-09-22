Hamas Representative in Sanaa: Yemen Surpassed All Expectations and Stood Firm Against the Zionist Enemy

Muath Abu Shamala, the representative of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Sanaa, praised Yemen’s prominent and exceptional stance, saying it exceeded all expectations, defied all measures, and paid a heavy price in confronting the Zionist enemy.

His remarks came during an intellectual symposium organized by Ansar Allah’s political office in coordination with Yemeni political parties under the title: “National Alignment… A Duty to Support and Aid Gaza.”

Abu Shamala said Yemen turned aggression into an opportunity, bombarded the enemy’s ports and airports, struck sensitive sites inside occupied Palestine, and imposed a siege on the Zionist entity beyond its borders—demonstrating that Yemeni steadfastness is capable of reversing equations and challenging the mightiest powers.

He lauded the millions-strong popular marches in Yemen, unmatched by any Arab or Muslim capital, held under the slogan launched by the leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: “You are not alone.” He noted that these mass gatherings form part of a global fleet of steadfastness aimed at breaking the siege of Gaza and bringing the aggressors before international courts.

Abu Shamala affirmed that the Palestinian people on their land are defiantly confronting all enemy crimes, enduring with legendary patience despite the pain and losses, and that every conspiracy will shatter against their will and steadfastness.

He added that the Palestinian resistance, led by the al-Qassam Brigades, inflicted heavy losses on the enemy and exposed its incapacity and weakness in the face of the fighters’ heroism, leaving its gangs subject to the Palestinian people’s endurance and resolve.

Concluding his remarks, the Hamas representative said that Yemen—leadership, government, people, and army—will remain a beacon lighting the path of liberation and a fire that burns the Zionists, and that its sacrifices will remain a glowing sign of steadfastness and resistance until the promised victory is achieved.