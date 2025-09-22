Grand Mufti of Oman: Yemen’s Heroes Are a Thorn in the Enemy’s Throat… Supporting Gaza Is the Duty of the Ummah

The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, praised the heroic stance of the Yemeni people in confronting the forces of occupation and aggression, and for their unwavering support of the Palestinian cause and the besieged people of Gaza.

In a post on his “X” platform account on Saturday evening, Mufti Al-Khalili said: “We salute the valiant heroes of Yemen who have persistently confronted the occupation with strength and resolve. To all of them we extend our heartfelt gratitude, and we pray that God accepts their righteous martyrs and grants them places of honor and dignity. Indeed, God does not let the reward of those who do good be lost.”

He added that the Yemeni people have affirmed their presence in the great battle of the Ummah, offering immense sacrifices and embodying values of dignity and honor at a time when regimes of dependency and betrayal have faltered.

The Mufti of Oman also commended the humanitarian initiative led by free people across the world through a naval flotilla aimed at breaking the siege on Gaza, stressing that such movements reflect the unity of the human conscience in the face of the Zionist machinery of genocide.

He said: “We salute the free people of the world who have risen from every corner to aid their brothers in Gaza, gathering in a flotilla that plows through the seas to lift the blockade. To them we extend thanks and appreciation.”

Sheikh Al-Khalili concluded his statement by saluting the Islamic resistance in Gaza and across all occupied lands, affirming that its legendary steadfastness stands as a thorn in the throat of the enemy and a symbol of the Ummah’s unity in the battle for liberation.