UN: We need political courage from world leaders to stop humanitarian tragedy in Gaza

UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stéphane Dujarric stressed on Monday that what is required today is political courage from world leaders to push for a ceasefire and end the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip.

Dujarric told reporters that the UN General Assembly meeting in New York is of great importance beyond its symbolic nature, stressing the need for the international community to take serious action to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

He stated that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been consistent in his positions on the Palestinian issue, while “others have changed their positions.” He added that world leaders must move beyond the intimidation approach pursued by Israel.

The UN Secretary-General’s spokesman added that the reality of the Security Council is well known to everyone, but the UN General Assembly can play a major role in pushing for international action.