Palestinian hero of Freedom Tunnel, enters his 30th year in prison

Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Abdullah Ali Arda, 50, from the town of Araba, south of Jenin, entered his 30th year in the prisons of the Zionist enemy today, Monday.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office stated, in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that Arda is among the six prisoners who were freed from Gilboa Prison in September 2021 before being re-arrested by the enemy a few days later.

The office indicated that the enemy forces arrested prisoner Arda on September 21. In 1996, an Israeli court sentenced him to life imprisonment plus fifteen years for participating in resistance operations that resulted in the deaths of Israeli soldiers.

He added that this is not the first arrest of the prisoner; he was arrested in 1992 and spent 41 months in Israeli prisons. In addition to his most recent trial, the Israeli court sentenced prisoner Mahmoud and his fellow prisoners, who were released, to an additional five-year prison sentence and a fine of 5,000 shekels.

He emphasized that prisoner Mahmoud obtained a high school diploma while in prison and a bachelor’s degree in Islamic education. He is considered a cultural authority inside prisons and has authored several books and novels, including “The Departed” and “The Influence of Thought on the Islamic Movement in Palestine,” as well as others that have yet to be published.