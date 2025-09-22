MSF: 82,000 displaced due to “Israeli” war on Lebanon

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has confirmed that Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis remains unresolved a year after the war, with over 82,000 people still displaced. The organization noted that Israeli violations continue to hinder their return home.

Darwin Diaz, MSF’s medical coordinator for Lebanon programs, said in a press statement Monday: “A year has passed since Israel escalated its war in Lebanon. Despite the ceasefire agreement reached last November, the war has not ended and the humanitarian crisis persists.”

He added that thousands of families continue to struggle to access healthcare while trying to rebuild their lives amid uncertainty. The statement highlighted that near-daily Israeli attacks and the occupation of points along the southern border prevent displaced people from returning to their homes.

The report indicated that in southern Lebanon, Israeli aggression destroyed infrastructure, including healthcare facilities. “At the peak of the escalation, eight hospitals were evacuated, most in the south, while 21 hospitals—approximately 13% of the country’s total—were damaged, forced to close, or had services drastically reduced.”

Additionally, 133 primary healthcare facilities were closed, and Nabatieh alone lost 40% of its hospital capacity. Many damaged facilities remain closed today, with several requiring rehabilitation.

MSF affirmed that its teams remain committed to providing services wherever needed in Lebanon, ensuring that residents, refugees, and migrants have access to essential medical, psychological, and humanitarian care amid urgent demand.