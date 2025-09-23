Ministry of Interior Warns: Hostile Plots Targeting the Home Front… Full Readiness to Thwart Them

The Ministry of Interior issued a decisive statement today, revealing hostile movements aimed at targeting the home front, sowing sedition and chaos, and undermining security and stability under deceptive slogans and misleading banners.

The statement comes in the context of previous hostile attempts that failed in the face of public awareness and the unity between security forces and citizens. Yet, it stresses that the threat remains and vigilance is essential.

Key Points of the Statement

The Ministry reminded that enemies are working to implement malicious schemes designed to fracture national unity and incite discord. These attempts, it noted, come as a substitute for the failure of U.S. and British military aggression to deter the Yemeni people from supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfast resistance, especially amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against Yemen and its failure to halt Yemeni military operations in support of the Palestinian people.

The Ministry further explained that security agencies possess precise information indicating that hostile parties, through their local tools, are seeking to exploit national occasions—particularly the anniversary of September 26—to ignite chaos by spending vast sums of money on mercenary groups and traitors.

The Ministry explicitly affirmed the following:

Strict warning to anyone who dares to engage in acts of treason or serve the enemy.

Full readiness of the Ministry and security services to foil any attempts at incitement or sedition at any time.

Commitment to the rule of law, ensuring that national occasions are held in an official, organized manner, and preventing any unsanctioned activities that could be exploited by hostile actors.

Call on citizens to heighten vigilance and report any suspicious movements.

A National Message

The statement concluded with a clear appeal: raising vigilance and reporting suspicious activities. The message goes beyond a mere security warning—it is a call to protect the home front in a comprehensive national sense: public awareness, civic vigilance, and institutional preparedness.

Thanks to the people’s awareness and their cooperation with state institutions, the Ministry affirmed, all previous enemy attempts have failed. This, it stressed, must be reaffirmed on every upcoming national occasion.