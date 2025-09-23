Muhammad Ali al-Houthi: “Two-State Solution” a Major Betrayal and a Veneer for Normalization… Palestine Will Only Be Liberated Through Resistance

A member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, reaffirmed his firm rejection of what is called the “two-state solution,” describing the proposal as a major betrayal of the Palestinian cause and a political cover to entrench the occupation and appropriate land for the Zionist entity.

Al-Houthi wrote on the X platform on Monday: “The two-state solution will not restore any of the Palestinians’ rights, nor will it stop the Israeli entity’s desecration of the region or its expansionist encroachments at the expense of its peoples and their security.”

He added that what some regimes promote under the banner of the “two-state solution” is nothing more than an attempt to whitewash normalization and justify betrayal, calling it a disregard for the blood of martyrs and a rush toward a deal that strips the nation of its moral and political compass.

The Supreme Political Council member warned Gulf, Arab, and Islamic regimes against allowing their initiatives to become a platform for marketing normalization with the enemy, urging those governments to side with their peoples and the resistances of the ummah rather than with an American-Zionist project that devours rights and undermines the future of generations.

Al-Houthi affirmed that the path to liberating Palestine does not run through empty conferences or normalization tables, but through resistance and steadfastness, expressing his conviction that the people’s and the resistance’s choice alone can break the enemy’s arrogance and foil its expansionist schemes.

He called for unity of ranks and intensified support for the resistance on all fronts, stressing that Yemen will remain with the people of Palestine and their just cause until full liberation and the restoration of usurped rights are achieved.