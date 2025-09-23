Gaza Exterminated: Over 65,000 Martyrs Amid U.S.-Backed Starvation and Forced Displacement, While the World Remains Silent

The Israeli assault on Gaza enters its third year, having turned into one of the most extensive genocides of the modern era. Killing is no longer confined to missiles and shells; starvation and siege have become additional tools to annihilate an unarmed population under U.S. and European sponsorship and a disgraceful silence from the international community. With the horrifying toll of martyrs and wounded rising, field realities reveal that the occupation’s systematic objective is to erase Gaza from existence and forcibly displace its people as part of a long-term colonial plan.

Bloody Numbers: Over 65,000 Martyrs

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll has reached 65,382 martyrs and 166,985 injured since October 7, 2023, including tens of thousands of children and women. It confirmed that in just the past hours, hospitals received 38 martyrs and 190 new injuries, while many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets as rescue teams are unable to reach them.

Starvation Victims: Death Traps Under U.S. and Israeli Cover

The crimes of the Israeli enemy extend beyond bombardment to starving those in search of bread. The Ministry of Health reported that 2,526 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 18,511 injured while seeking aid. The so-called “humanitarian mechanism,” promoted since last May, has turned into a bloody death trap, as occupation forces repeatedly targeted gatherings at distribution points.

Another Bloody Day: Scattered Massacres

Since dawn Monday alone, 43 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults across Gaza. In Gaza City, a massacre claimed nine lives, including children and women, while tents of displaced families and shelters were bombed.

In central Gaza, civilians were hit in front of their homes and tents, with children killed in strikes on civilian vehicles. In the south, five-year-old Alaa al-Arja died of malnutrition—a tragic symbol of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

Collapse of the Health System: Slow Death in Hospitals

The Ministry of Health warned that the medical system is “breathing its last” due to the blockade and fuel shortages, stressing that only a few days remain before hospitals completely shut down. Thousands of patients and wounded face certain death amid the absence of serious international intervention.

Childhood in Terror, Endless Suffering

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, stated that Gaza’s children have lived in constant terror for over 700 days, under relentless bombardment and systematic starvation. Meanwhile, UNRWA reported that 12 of its facilities—including schools and health centers—were directly struck by Israeli raids, while occupation authorities continue to block aid entry into the Strip.

Water Crisis and Destruction of Infrastructure

The Gaza Municipality warned that available water covers only 25% of daily needs, amid widespread destruction of wells and water networks caused by bombardment—raising the threat of epidemics and mass disease outbreaks.

Forced Displacement and “Concentration Camps”

The Government Media Office confirmed that over 900,000 Palestinians refuse to leave Gaza City despite massacres, noting that the occupation is attempting to confine about 1.7 million people into an area not exceeding 12% of the Strip, resembling “concentration camps” aimed at fully emptying northern Gaza.

International Silence and Western Complicity

Independent organizations such as ACLED have verified that 94% of the victims are unarmed civilians, yet the West—led by the United States—continues to justify and militarily support Israeli crimes. Even European states calling for humanitarian corridors for patient evacuation have issued only symbolic statements, with no real pressure to halt the genocide.

Comprehensive Genocide

What is happening in Gaza today is not merely a military assault but a comprehensive genocide that combines direct killing, siege, starvation, and systematic destruction of infrastructure. The Israeli enemy seeks to uproot an entire people, while international silence confirms that Palestinians are facing the gravest genocide of the 21st century. The blood of the martyrs will remain a testimony to the disgrace of the complicit—and the resilience of a nation that refuses to break.