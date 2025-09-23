The Leader’s Speech on the 11th Anniversary of the September 21 Revolution: Meanings and Messages

The speech delivered by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, on the 11th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution reaffirmed that this great uprising was not a passing event, but rather a decisive turning point in the history of Yemen and the ummah.

The Leader’s address went beyond recalling sacrifices and achievements; it carried powerful messages and profound implications concerning Yemen’s present reality and the broader issues of the ummah, foremost among them Palestine.

A Revolution of Necessity, Not Choice

The Leader stressed that September 21 was not merely a protest movement, but a historical and inevitable necessity to rescue Yemen from foreign tutelage and American dominance, as well as from decades of corruption that had drained the nation’s resources.

With this clarity, he reiterated the essence of the revolution: reclaiming national decision-making and liberating Yemen’s will.

Yemen at the Heart of Palestine… Confronting Zionism

A central theme of the speech was the affirmation that the September 21 Revolution placed Yemen at the forefront with its firm stance alongside Palestine against both the Zionist and American enemies.

He emphasized that the Zionist project targets the entire ummah without exception, and that nations can only safeguard themselves by taking a practical and serious stand against this threat.

In a striking comparison, he noted that some Arab regimes have fallen short of even the positions taken by geographically distant states like South Africa and Colombia—exposing the scale of official Arab complacency.

Exposing Looting and Corruption

The Leader once again revealed the scale of systematic plunder of Yemen’s wealth, asserting that over $500 billion in oil and gas revenues had been lost over past decades, without building a solid economy for Yemen, while resources were diverted into companies and personal accounts controlled by a corrupt few.

This was not merely a reminder of the past, but a call to renew public awareness of the revolution’s importance as the path to ending that heavy legacy.

From Challenges to Opportunities

He stressed that the Yemeni people are capable of turning the toughest challenges into opportunities for growth—through building a resistant economy, productive agriculture, a strong local industry, and bolstering military strength.

In doing so, the speech laid out a clear vision: the September 21 Revolution is not just a political upheaval, but a comprehensive civilizational project for building a strong and cohesive Yemen.

The Faith-Based Dimension: The Foundation of Resilience

At the heart of the speech was the faith-based dimension. The Leader emphasized that steadfastness and victory are tied to reliance on God and adherence to the Qur’anic identity. This has made the revolution an extension of a faith-driven course that confronts tyranny and foreign tutelage, deriving its strength from authentic belonging and civilizational identity.

Conclusion

The Leader’s speech on the 11th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution was, in essence, a renewal of covenant with the people and a clear compass for the future.

It was a comprehensive address—exposing conspiracies, affirming constants, proposing solutions, and highlighting that the September 21 Revolution remains alive and active, moving confidently toward building a free and strong Yemen at the forefront of the ummah’s struggle against the American-Zionist project.