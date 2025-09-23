Military and Popular Parades Across Provinces Affirm Yemenis’ Readiness on the Anniversary of the September 21 Revolution

Several provinces today witnessed military and popular parades as well as field maneuvers marking the 11th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution. The events underscored full preparedness to confront any conspiracies targeting Yemen and affirmed a renewed determination to advance into the revolution’s twelfth year with greater resolve—particularly in completing its objectives and supporting Palestine.

Taiz: “Al-Aqsa Flood” Graduates on Parade

In Taiz, a majestic military and popular parade was held for graduates of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” training courses alongside batches of executive office employees, attended by military, administrative, and social leaders. The parade showcased the graduates’ readiness and acquired skills, while speakers stressed that the September 21 Revolution established Yemen’s independent decision-making, consolidated its sovereignty, and tied its achievements to Yemen’s steadfast stance with Palestine.

Raymah: Popular Parade with Quran and National Symbols

In Raymah, the General Mobilization in al-Jabin District organized a distinctive popular parade in which participants stood in traditional attire holding the Qur’an and both Yemeni and Palestinian flags—affirming popular unity with the Palestinian cause. The event also featured chants, poetry, and folkloric performances that captured the spirit of the occasion.

Amran: Field Maneuver Displays Combat Skills

In Amran’s Thula District, Mobilization Forces conducted a field maneuver that highlighted the combat skills of “Al-Aqsa Flood” graduates. Participants affirmed their readiness to engage in the “Promised Victory and Sacred Jihad” in defense of the homeland and in solidarity with Gaza.

Dhamar: Carnival Festival and Citywide Parade

In Dhamar, crowds gathered in a carnival-like festival that included both military and popular parades, starting from the sports stadium and moving through the city’s streets. Units of the security apparatus and scout students joined symbolically, while participants raised models of the Qur’an alongside Yemeni and Palestinian flags, chanting slogans of freedom and steadfastness, and affirming their readiness to sacrifice in defense of faith and nation.

Hajjah: Dual Military Parades for “Al-Aqsa Flood” Graduates

Hajjah province hosted two military parades for graduates of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” open courses, showcasing their acquired combat skills. Graduates affirmed their readiness to give all in defense of Yemen’s sovereignty and in support of Gaza, renewing their pledge to carry forward the revolution’s objectives.

National Message

Through this diverse national display, Yemen’s provinces reaffirmed that the September 21 Revolution was not merely a moment to liberate political decision-making and end foreign tutelage. Rather, it launched a trajectory of building capabilities and cementing Yemen’s role as an active force confronting global arrogance, while standing firm with the Palestinian people and the causes of the ummah.