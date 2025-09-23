Supreme Leader Khamenei Martyr Nasrallah a Legacy for Islamic Nation, Iran will not retreat from its right to Uranium enrichment

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei affirmed that the martyr Hassan Nasrallah was an asset for the Islamic world not just for Shiites and this asset continues and the story of Hezbollah remains and Hezbollah s assets are great assets for Lebanon and beyond Lebanon.

Khamenei pointed out in a televised speech on Tuesday evening on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah s late Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah to the 12 day war with the Zionist entity noting that a week after the enemy launched its aggression against Iran it realized it would not be able to achieve its objectives confirming that the enemy s plan failed due to the cohesion of the Iranian people.

He also according to Iran s Mehr News Agency pointed to internal differences in viewpoints but when it comes to confronting the enemy everyone turns into an iron fist affirming that Iran will remain the same Iran that faced the aggression and whose people took to the streets in support of the Islamic system.

He added that the enemy thought that if it targeted Iran s leaders it would cause disturbances in the country confirming that the enemy s main goal is to create disturbances and sedition in Iranian cities.

Regarding uranium enrichment Khamenei said We use enriched uranium in important fields and the Iranian people benefit from it Enriched uranium can be used in agriculture environment technology scientific fields and providing electrical energy The electricity generated from enriched uranium has no negative symptoms and does not affect the environment.

He confirmed that the list of uses for enriched uranium is long and the enemy was not satisfied with its use adding that Iran today enjoys a high level of uranium enrichment and is among the 10 countries that possess uranium enrichment technology and we do not seek to possess nuclear bombs.

He said America says Iran must abandon uranium enrichment and this means abandoning this great achievement affirming that the achievement of uranium enrichment cost Iran a heavy price and we will not abandon uranium enrichment and the Iranian people will slap those who want us to abandon it