38 Palestinians martyred dozens injured by Israeli Enemy Fire in Gaza Strip since Tuesday dawn

38 Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured by Israeli enemy army fire in various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday as part of the genocide crime and starvation war committed by the enemy against the Palestinian people for nearly two years.

According to medical local and media sources monitored by the Yemeni News Agency Saba the enemy army targeted residential buildings displacement tents civilian gatherings and aid seekers in several areas of the Strip with a focus on Gaza City aiming to forcibly displace its residents and occupy it.

In Gaza City and the northern Strip 4 Palestinians were martyred and others from the Haggag family were injured after enemy aircraft targeted a residential building on Omar Al Mukhtar Street in the Old Town.

West of the city 5 Palestinians including three children were martyred and others were injured and missing after an Israeli enemy army bombardment targeted a house belonging to the Al Hubeil family in Beach Camp.

In the same camp a number of Palestinians were injured and others were missing under the rubble after an enemy airstrike targeted a house belonging to the Madi family.

Additionally Anadolu Agency confirmed that 16 Palestinians were martyred in scattered Israeli attacks on Gaza City though no details were available about them.

In the central Strip 4 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in various locations as Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the martyrdom of two Palestinians and the injury of others all women due to enemy bombardment of a shelter tent for displaced people in Al Zawaida town.

A Palestinian woman was martyred due to enemy shelling of Al Bureij camp which also injured five others including two women while two Palestinians were injured in the Netzarim area and 3 others in Al Nuseirat.

The Palestinian woman Manal Hamad Salama Abu Mughassib was martyred from injuries sustained due to a Zionist bombardment that targeted her home yesterday Monday east of Deir al Balah.

In the southern Gaza Strip 9 Palestinians were martyred in various areas as two Palestinian fishermen were martyred when the Zionist enemy navy opened fire on them off the coast of Khan Younis.

3 Palestinians were martyred and four others injured by enemy army gunfire while waiting to receive aid in the Mirage area south of Khan Younis and the young Palestinian Sa id Atef Al Ammour was martyred near the aid center south of Khan Younis city.

Additionally the Nasser Medical Complex reported the martyrdom of 3 children due to famine malnutrition and lack of treatment during the past 24 hours