Al-Qassam targets two enemy tanks, killing, injuring crews South of Gaza

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday that it had targeted two Israeli enemy Merkava tanks, killing and wounding their crews south of Gaza City.

The Brigades said “We targeted two Israeli enemy Merkava tanks with two Al-Yasin 105 missiles, killing and wounding their crews in Tal al-Hawa area south of Gaza City.”

This operation is part of a series of operations carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli enemy forces advancing along various fronts in the Gaza Strip.