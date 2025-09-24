“Al-Mujahideen”: Zionist aggression on Freedom Flotilla shows disregard for international community

The Palestinian Al-Mujahideen movement strongly condemned the Zionist attack targeting, with drones, the ships of the Global Freedom Flotilla heading to break the siege on Gaza today, Wednesday.

The attack represents a blatant violation of all international norms and laws, carried out openly under U.S. endorsement.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the movement held the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the safety of the flotilla participants, who risked their lives in response to conscience, ethics, and humanitarian values flagrantly violated by the Israelis in besieged Gaza.

The statement emphasized that this new Zionist attack on the humanitarian solidarity ships for Gaza follows threats by the enemy’s foreign minister and reveals the criminal nature and aggressiveness of the Israeli entity, which targets not only the Palestinian people but every free person with a conscience worldwide. It stressed that Israel is an enemy of humanity and a source of threat to the entire world.

The movement called on the international community to end its silence and inaction and to assume its responsibilities toward the lives of those standing in solidarity for humanity, especially in the face of the failure of relevant organizations.

Al-Mujahideen urged all free people of the nation and the world to take a strong stance in support of the Freedom Flotilla and to continue organizing humanitarian convoys and events in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are subjected to the harshest forms of siege, starvation, aggression, and terrorism by the Israelis.