Al-Qassam Brigades shell Israeli occupation forces east of Gaza City

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Wednesday that it shelled gatherings of Israeli occupation forces east of Gaza City.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Brigades said: “We shelled enemy gatherings at the Karni site east of Gaza City with mortar shells and several 114mm Rajoum rockets.”

Since October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have continued their heroic operations against the Israeli occupation as part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle.