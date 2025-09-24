A Yemeni drone today, Wednesday, succeeded in breaching Israeli air defenses and struck a sensitive site in Eilat, resulting in a preliminary toll of 22 Israelis wounded, including two in serious condition. The operation underscores Yemen’s capacity to impose deterrent equations beyond its borders.

The Israeli military acknowledged the failure of its interceptor missiles to stop the drone, while Israeli media reported power outages in the area of the explosion, confirming the scale of damage and the impact of the strike.

Settlers documented the moment the Yemeni drone flew over Eilat without being intercepted by the country’s air-defense systems, and some footage showed the injured Israelis being transported to hospitals.

The operation affirms that Yemen—led by its leadership, people, and armed forces—is able to confront Israeli and American projects, and that Yemen represents a strategic force in the campaign of the promised conquest and the sacred jihad, in support of Palestine and in defense of the nation’s rights and dignity.

This action is intended to demonstrate that Yemen’s firm will will not hesitate to strike enemy targets inside occupied Palestine, and that any arrogance or attempts to violate the nation’s sovereignty will be met with a severe and decisive response.