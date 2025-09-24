For Yemenis, September 24 is forever tied to horrific crimes committed by the U.S.-Saudi-UAE coalition of aggression—ranging from airstrikes on homes, markets, bridges, service facilities, and farms, to massacres that left hundreds of civilians, including children and women, killed or injured. The assaults also inflicted massive destruction on infrastructure and public and private property.

2015: Strikes on Homes and Bridges

On this day in 2015, coalition warplanes carried out a brutal massacre in the Jiyah area of Aflah al-Yemen district, Hajjah governorate, killing six members of a single family and wounding 20 others in a house bombing. The coalition also bombed the bridge linking Maswar and Sahman in Jihana district, Sana’a, and struck the Hasaba neighborhood and Marib Street in the capital with five air raids, causing heavy damage to civilian homes.

In Ibb governorate, four civilians were wounded in raids on Qa‘ al-Jami‘ and Ibb city, while Bin Laden Park and the sports stadium were also hit. Airstrikes targeted Kamaran Island and al-Salif port in Hodeidah.

2016: Bombing of Travelers and Bridges

In 2016, two civilians were killed and five injured when coalition aircraft bombed two cars carrying passengers at Shar‘ab junction in Taiz. In Saada, 16 civilians were wounded in the bombing of the al-Jarbah bridge, while border areas in Shada came under heavy aerial assault.

In Sana’a, air raids struck al-Sabaha, Sanhan, Bani al-Rus, Hamdan, and Khawlan, destroying farmland and homes. Al-Dailami Air Base was also targeted, along with areas in al-Jawf, Marib, and Hodeidah.

2017: Farms and Water Wells Targeted

On September 24, 2017, a civilian was killed by Saudi border guards’ gunfire in al-Raqw valley, Saada. Airstrikes destroyed poultry farms in Sahar, killing thousands of birds. A water well rig and two vehicles were also bombed. In Kitaf, seven raids were launched, while the Namlah bridge linking Munabbih and Razeh was destroyed.

2018: Strikes on Farms and Border Villages

In 2018, two civilians were killed and another wounded in a raid on a poultry farm in Zabid district, Hodeidah. Saudi artillery and rocket fire targeted populated villages in Razeh and Munabbih, while more raids struck farms and areas in Saada.

2019: A Family Massacre in al-Dhale‘

The year 2019 marked one of the bloodiest. Sixteen civilians, including seven children and four women, were killed in an airstrike on a home in Qatabah district, al-Dhale‘. Another civilian from Hajjah was shot dead by Saudi border guards in Saada. In Hodeidah, mercenaries shelled residential neighborhoods and established new fortifications.

2020: Widespread Escalation in Marib and Sana’a

On September 24, 2020, coalition aircraft launched dozens of raids on Marib, al-Jawf, Hajjah, and Sana’a, targeting markets, residential areas, and service facilities including Haradh customs and al-Lukmah village in Hamdan.

Spy aircraft carried out 11 raids on al-Tuhita and al-Jabaliya in Hodeidah, while mercenaries fired dozens of rockets and artillery shells at multiple areas.

2021: Saudi Shelling and Sporadic Raids

In Saada, three civilians were injured by Saudi artillery in Jar‘ah area, Munabbih district. Two airstrikes were launched on Shada.

In Hodeidah, spy aircraft carried out two raids on al-Jabaliya, while mercenaries bombarded various areas with over 44 rockets and artillery shells.

2022: Children Victims of Explosive Remnants

In 2022, a landmine left by the coalition exploded in al-Bayda, killing one civilian. In Hodeidah, ten children were injured by an unexploded ordnance blast.

Spy aircraft launched ten raids on Hays, while mercenaries shelled civilian-populated areas in Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, and Hodeidah.

2023: Fortifications and Continued Fighting

Even in 2023, the aggression persisted, as mercenaries established new fortifications in Hays, Hodeidah, and shelled multiple areas with artillery and machine guns.

Systematic Targeting of Civilians

The crimes recorded on September 24 throughout the years of aggression represent nothing but a continuation of a systematic campaign—proof that the U.S.-Saudi-UAE coalition has turned Yemen into an open theater for atrocities, deliberately targeting civilians and vital infrastructure.

Despite the devastation and heavy toll, the Yemeni people have remained steadfast, holding firmly to their right to freedom and sovereignty. The blood of the martyrs has become fuel for the ongoing struggle for national liberation.