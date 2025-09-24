Colombian President: United Nations a Silent Partner in the Extermination of Gaza — “The Time Has Come to Act to Liberate Palestine”

In an impassioned address to the United Nations General Assembly, Colombian President Gustavo Piter issued a stark warning about the international community’s silence in the face of ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip, describing the UN chamber as a “silent partner” in the genocide being inflicted on civilians—especially children, women, and the elderly.

President Piter said the international response to Israeli crimes has been insufficient, urging countries and peoples around the world to take immediate and decisive action to save Gaza. He stressed that there is no longer time for silence or for issuing mere official statements.

He added that the liberation of Palestine has become a humanitarian and moral duty imposed on the conscience of every free person, calling on peoples to unite their efforts to confront the extermination and restore Palestinian rights.

The Colombian president’s remarks come amid rising international and popular outrage over Israeli crimes, underscoring his assertion that international silence amounts to complicity—and that free peoples must mobilize to stand as a true support for Palestine and its suffering people.