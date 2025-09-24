Zionist Genocide in Gaza: Over 65,000 Martyrs as Starvation Siege Devours Civilians Amid Legendary Resilience

For the second consecutive year, the Zionist enemy continues to commit an unprecedented crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, backed by the United States and its Western allies. The death toll of martyrs and the wounded rises daily under a suffocating siege and systematic starvation targeting children, women, and the elderly.

Despite the ongoing massacres and attempts at forced displacement, the people of Gaza demonstrate legendary resilience, defying the Zionist war machine in a battle for existence and dignity.

A Bloody Toll Exceeding 65,000 Martyrs

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll has risen to 65,419 martyrs, with 167,160 injured since October 7, 2023—grim figures exposing the horror of the Zionist aggression.

In just the past 24 hours, Gaza’s hospitals received 37 martyrs, including four pulled from under the rubble, as well as 175 new injuries. An unknown number of victims remain trapped beneath the debris and along the streets.

Victims of “Livelihood” Increasing Daily

The Zionist killing machine has not stopped at bombardment and massacres but has extended to “aid traps.” Since the launch of the joint Israeli-American mechanism under the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” 2,531 Palestinians have been killed and more than 18,531 wounded.

Just in recent hours, hospitals reported 5 martyrs and 20 wounded among those waiting for aid deliveries.

In a new crime northwest of Rafah, three Palestinians—including football player Mohammed Al-Sutri—were shot dead by occupation forces while awaiting aid; six others were injured.

Legendary Resilience Against Forced Displacement

Despite the massacres, the Government Media Office confirmed that more than 900,000 Palestinians remain steadfast in Gaza City, refusing to abandon their homes under the weight of bombardment and starvation.

The statement exposed the Zionist attempt to mislead world opinion by promoting “safe zones” in Khan Younis and Rafah, while these very areas endured over 114 airstrikes that left more than 2,000 martyrs.

It further noted that the designated “shelter areas” cover no more than 12% of the Strip’s territory, a scheme resembling “concentration camps” designed to empty Gaza City and the north of its residents.

Collapse of the Health System

The Palestinian Ministry of Health issued an urgent appeal to the free people of the world to save what remains of Gaza’s health sector, stressing that “the healthcare system is breathing its last.”

Hospitals face catastrophic shortages of fuel, blood, and medical supplies, with vital departments at risk of shutting down within days.

The World Health Organization confirmed that the closure of Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and the Eye Hospital due to Zionist bombardment threatens hundreds of thousands of lives, warning of a total collapse of the health sector.

Human Stories Reflect the Depth of the Tragedy

In a poignant scene, UNRWA reported that a Palestinian woman named Jaziya, over 100 years old, was forced to flee southward on a metal chair, a harrowing journey that embodied the scale of catastrophe Palestinians endure under siege and bombardment.

International Condemnation and Complicit Silence

Despite the horror of the crimes, the international community largely confines itself to silence or hollow statements. Some European states called for opening a medical corridor for evacuating patients, yet without taking meaningful steps.

The Government Media Office in Gaza held the Zionist enemy and its American ally fully responsible for the crimes committed, urging immediate action to prosecute occupation leaders in international courts.

A Humanitarian Catastrophe

Between daily massacres, “aid traps,” and the collapse of the health sector, Palestinians in Gaza are enduring the most horrific humanitarian catastrophe of the modern era, amid U.S. complicity and international shameful silence.

Yet the Palestinian people remain steadfast in the face of genocide, clinging to their right to life and dignity, affirming that no killing machine will ever break their will to survive.