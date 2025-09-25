Civil Organizations: Half of Gaza’s Martyrs are children, health sector on verge of collapse

Amjad Al-Shawa, director of the Palestinian Civil Society Network, confirmed on Thursday that children in the Gaza Strip are being subjected to the most brutal forms of aggression, noting that the percentage of child martyrs ranges between 40% and 45% amid the ongoing Israeli escalation across all areas of the Strip.

Al-Shawa told Cairo News Channel that the situation in Gaza has reached a critical stage, particularly regarding repeated warnings about the collapse of the health system due to the continuous targeting of medical personnel and health institutions, in addition to restrictions imposed on humanitarian organizations across various sectors.

He pointed out that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are suffering due to the ongoing bombings and the resulting humanitarian consequences, noting that the Israeli enemy is preventing the entry of medicines, medical supplies, and the fuel necessary to operate electricity generators in hospitals, the water sector, and other essential services.

Al-Shawa also highlighted that the food aid entering the Strip covers only about 10% of civilians’ basic needs, emphasizing that the enemy continues to keep the “Zikim” crossing in northern Gaza closed for the second consecutive week, despite it being a lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid.