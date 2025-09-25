Cuba condemns “Israeli” attacks on Freedom flotilla bound for Gaza

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned on Thursday the repeated attacks launched by Israel on the Freedom Flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip while it was crossing international waters.

In a post on X platform, Rodríguez Parrilla said that these actions demonstrate the Zionist regime’s disrespect for international law and its blatant violation of international norms and conventions.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Global Steadfastness Flotilla, which is heading to the Gaza Strip to break the Israeli blockade on the Palestinians, announced that 12 explosions had occurred on nine of its ships, as a result of drone attacks.

For days, dozens of ships carrying hundreds of activists and human rights activists from approximately 47 countries have been sailing as part of the Global Steadfastness Flotilla to break the blockade towards the Gaza Strip. These ships carry humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, for the Gaza Strip.

This is the first time this number of ships (about 50) has sailed together towards the Gaza Strip, which is home to about 2.4 million Palestinians and is besieged by Israeli enemy forces.