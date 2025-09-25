Leader of the Revolution: Gaza’s Mujahideen Compose Heroic Epics — Their Steadfastness a Reproach to the Cowards

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip continue to carry out heroic and jihadist operations against the Israeli enemy despite limited means and a suffocating siege. He noted that the variety of operations—sniping, ambushes, explosive device attacks, and rocket strikes—reflects great faith-based resilience and unyielding steadfastness.

The Leader explained that the Al-Qassam Brigades, Saraya al-Quds, and other factions have carried out influential, high-quality operations in recent days, including a bold strike that targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles near Birkat Sheikh Radwan, in addition to rocket attacks against enemy positions and concentrations in southern and western Gaza.

He pointed out that the Israeli enemy seeks to downplay its losses and diminish the importance of the mujahideen’s operations by fabricating media pretexts and false claims, yet the realities on the ground impose themselves and reveal the degree of confusion within its ranks.

The Leader noted that Gaza’s steadfastness has produced strategic results, most notably a reverse migration phenomenon among settlers, an expanding circle of despair within the entity, and increasing cases of evasion and early discharge among enemy soldiers and officers — with the enemy itself admitting shortages of tens of thousands in its military ranks.

He affirmed that this heroic steadfastness constitutes a major moral indictment against the nation and its peoples and exposes the collusion of some Arab regimes that have abandoned their moral, religious, and humanitarian responsibilities. He criticized calls to disarm the mujahideen while the United States continues to flow the deadliest types of weapons to the Zionist enemy.

The Leader stressed that the Palestinian people, through their steadfastness and persistence, are shaping new equations that place the enemy in an existential dilemma, calling on the nation to rise to the level of sacrifice and commitment demanded by the central cause of the ummah.