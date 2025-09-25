Leader of the Revolution: The U.S. Envoy Exposes the True Face of American and Israeli Policy in the Region

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the statements of the U.S. envoy to Syria and Lebanon clearly exposed the true face of American policy in the region, pointing out that Israel enjoys a privileged status as a strategic ally, while the rest of the Arab regimes are treated merely as expendable resources to be exploited for U.S. interests.

Sayyid al-Qa’id added that what is called “peace with Israel” is an illusion, stressing that the real conflict in the region is one of domination and control. He emphasized that anyone who submits to the formula of subjugation loses their humanity, dignity, freedom, identity, and faith.

He noted that the American statements should have provoked Arab governments; however, the official response was submissive and weak, reflecting a state of humiliation and compliance in the face of grave provocations.

The Leader further explained that the U.S. envoy justified Israeli aggression against Qatar as part of America’s broader strategy of regional control, while criticizing certain Arab regimes. He underscored the necessity of maintaining a firm stance against the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, regardless of any pretexts.

Sayyid al-Qa’id affirmed that the Israeli and American enemies are two faces of the same coin—Zionism—warning against surrendering to the equation of hegemony. He stressed the need for resistance and adherence to principles in order to safeguard the nations and peoples of the region.