Leader of the Revolution: Yemeni Steadfastness and the Resistance in Gaza and Lebanon Are Models of Pride and Dignity

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the great problem afflicting the Arab reality is forgetting God, stressing that the nation most needs reliance on God, a return to His guidance, and drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Qur’an in all fields to achieve dignity, honor, worldly glory, and the supreme reward in the hereafter.

The Leader pointed out that had the nation adopted a stance of faith and earnest work, its current condition would not exist, asserting that distancing from God has manifested in weak practical positions toward the Israeli enemy, including failures in economic, diplomatic, and security boycotts.

He addressed the model of the resistance in the Gaza Strip, praising the feats of the mujahideen who managed to secure victories despite limited means, and affirmed that the resistance in Lebanon achieved a major strategic defeat of Israel in 2006 and prevented its invasion of Lebanon in 2024. He also spoke of the importance of Yemeni steadfastness in confronting American and Israeli aggression and the siege, considering that this resilience is founded on reliance upon God and trust in Him.

The Leader explained that the Yemeni support front continued its military operations using rockets and drones, recording 21 operations this week, including strikes on the enemy in Umm al-Rashrash, achieving a breach in the enemy’s systems and continuing to disrupt Israel’s interception capability. This included measures to enforce a maritime navigation ban against the enemy in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, where a vessel violating this ban was targeted this week.

The Leader also noted popular activities across Yemen—demonstrations and marches at universities and various regions—alongside military parades, training, and preparation of new cohorts, reporting that 1,413 demonstrations and marches took place last week. He affirmed that Yemen’s stance remains at the highest levels of responsibility, prudence, and wisdom, guided by faith-based, moral, humanitarian, and religious standards.

He emphasized that Yemen’s jihadist position for the sake of God is strong, effective, and impactful on the enemy, with clear and steady effects including the maritime interdiction and the losses inflicted on the enemy. He stated that the alternative to this stance would be submission and surrender to the enemies, whereas Yemen’s position merits sacrifice, perseverance, and steadfastness so that Yemen remains free, proud, and honorable, refusing to yield to American and Israeli threats.

The Leader called on the nation to heed the calls of the mujahideen in the Al-Qassam Brigades and to continuously pray for them, as part of practical and devotional support in the cause of God.