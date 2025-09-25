Sayyid al-Qa’id: Global Demonstrations and Fleets of Steadfastness Send a Message to the World in Support of Gaza and Rejection of the Zionist Plot

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that support for Gaza has not been confined to Palestine’s borders, but has extended to global demonstrations. Protests have erupted across Arab and Islamic countries such as Bahrain, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Yemen, alongside solidarity rallies in 19 countries across Europe, America, and beyond.

He added that the “Fleet of Steadfastness,” which set sail from Spain, Italy, and Tunisia with 43 ships, is working to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, with another six ships awaiting departure from Greece and an Egyptian vessel awaiting government clearance to sail.

Sayyid al-Qa’id stressed that what is called the “two-state solution” in fact represents only a hollow Palestinian entity—demilitarized and confined within Israel’s boundaries and interests. He asserted that international recognition of such a state offers no real hope for the Palestinian people in confronting Israeli aggression.

He pointed out that Palestinian steadfastness forms a barrier against American and Israeli domination, emphasizing that its support is a duty upon the entire Muslim nation—and indeed upon all humanity.

Sayyid al-Qa’id further noted that Arab regimes continuing political, economic, and intelligence cooperation with the Israeli enemy—including the shipment of weapons—are openly serving the enemy and betraying the rights of the Palestinian people. He stressed that the United Nations has provided nothing tangible for Palestine over decades, and that reliance on the international community is a losing bet.

He added that the official positions of some Arab states in response to American and Israeli statements—including those of the U.S. President and the criminal Netanyahu—were weak and irresponsible, whereas the steps of Palestinian steadfastness stand as a crucial factor in thwarting Zionist schemes aimed at seizing economic resources and binding the lives of Arab peoples to Israel.

The Leader warned against submission to the formula of plunder and domination that the U.S. and Israel seek to impose, affirming that those who yield to it forfeit their dignity and their human, religious, and national rights. He stressed that the nation is called upon to confront these schemes with strong, practical stances.

Finally, he emphasized the necessity for all leaders in the Islamic world to speak clearly regarding the objectives pursued by the Israeli enemy, affirming that the aggression on Gaza is part of a larger project to reshape the Middle East and impose a so-called “Greater Israel.”