Iran: We Not Bound by Western Attempts to Reactivate Expired Resolutions

Iran announced on Sunday that it is not legally bound by any attempt by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States to “reactivate the snapback mechanism,” stressing that these resolutions have expired according to Security Council Resolution 2231 of 2015, and that neither Iran nor any UN member state has any legal obligation towards them.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the attempt by the three European countries (Britain, Germany, and France) and the United States to exploit the dispute resolution mechanism stipulated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Security Council Resolution 2231 to reactivate previously expired Security Council resolutions.