The Resistance Sets the Deterrence Calculus — the Enemy Yields on Gaza’s Soil

Palestinian resistance factions continued today to widen the circle of field pressure on the invading enemy forces in the Gaza Strip through a series of precision operations that destroyed vehicles, caused casualties, and captured intelligence equipment — actions that are forcing the enemy to recalculate its tactical and strategic operations.

Precision strikes impose themselves from Tal al-Hawa to Shuja’iyya

The Al-Quds Brigades announced the destruction of a military vehicle with an MK84 munition — reportedly recovered from enemy debris — near al-Quds Hospital in Tal al-Hawa, and reported observing enemy aircraft land to evacuate their dead and wounded.

In the same neighborhood, a special force from the Brigades engaged a Hummer-mounted unit and directly hit its personnel, while their fighters succeeded in sniping a soldier on the roof of a house adjacent to Al-Shati (Beach) Camp. In a simultaneous scene, the Al-Qassam Brigades shelled a command-and-control position east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood with mortar rounds, while the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades struck enemy concentrations east of Shuja’iyya with a rocket salvo of 107 mm caliber. This consecutive chain of strikes has demonstrated the resistance’s ability to deliver painful blows and exploit enemy vulnerabilities deep inside the occupied formations.

Turning the enemy’s weaknesses into intelligence gains

Resistance factions also managed to seize a reconnaissance quadcopter while it was operating inside the Strip, a development that temporarily flips the intelligence balance in the resistance’s favor and restricts the enemy’s airborne and reconnaissance freedom over civilian areas.

Field and strategic impact: the enemy reshuffles its cards

The successive strikes are not intended merely to inflict military losses; they turn the confrontation into a test of command and capability, forcing the enemy’s leadership to abandon some plans or modify rules of engagement.

This continuous loss of initiative places the advancing troops in a state of moral and administrative withdrawal, and cements an equation whereby any enemy advance will be met with an ongoing and costly response.

The resistance and logistics — the victory ledger

Facts on the ground show that the resistance is no longer a set of scattered operations but has become an integrated system relying on professional field planning and organized logistical effort.

This cohesion and operational readiness turn every enemy defeat or setback into a moral and strategic asset that strengthens the course of the confrontation and advances the resistance’s ability to move forward.

A call for unity and deterrent politics

Given these equations, the resistance affirms that maintaining political and societal unity, bolstering the home front, and opening channels for humanitarian and political support are decisive factors for continuing a resistance that produces results on the ground. Highlighting the international legal position and calling for accountability for the perpetrators of crimes also increases international pressure on the machinery of bombing and occupation.

Gaza imposes the new equations

Gaza is teaching a clear lesson today: no occupying force can continue to impose policies of humiliation when faced with a popular will and organized resistance. The equations have changed, and the field is proving that steadfastness and commitment impose real alternatives on the enemy’s calculations. The resistance continues, and steadfastness is the choice of a nation that refuses to surrender.