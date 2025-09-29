Iraqi Resistance to the Criminal Netanyahu: “We Have Multiple Options to Deter Any Threat”

The Coordinating Body of the Iraqi Resistance issued a statement today, Monday, responding to remarks made by the criminal Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the United Nations, asserting that Israeli threats had little tangible effect but did push the factions to take preemptive measures and raise their state of alert.

A source in the coordinating body told Al-Akhbar (Iraq) that the factions held security and political meetings over the past few days during which they discussed scenarios for dealing with any potential escalation, emphasizing that they will not allow Israeli equations to be imposed on Iraq or the region.

Hussein al-Moussawi, spokesman for the Al-Nujaba Movement, said Netanyahu’s speech revealed his “internal impasse,” warning that the Iraqi resistance possesses “multiple options” that can be activated if the threats continue or if attacks targeting Iraq’s sovereignty and security occur.

Al-Moussawi added, in remarks carried by Al-Akhbar, that the Zionist entity “has previously tested the strength of the Iraqi resistance at sensitive sites and knows well the cost of any new adventure,” stressing that any response will be calculated and aimed at deterring threats and protecting national security.

Well-informed sources said the meetings focused on assessing the regional situation and coordinating positions among the factions, especially in light of the increased bellicose rhetoric following the war criminal Netanyahu’s speech; they also examined political, diplomatic, and military means to preserve Iraq’s sovereign security.

Faction leaders confirmed that responses will be proportional to any hostile moves and guided by the principle of caution and restraint, while emphasizing that the primary objective is to protect peace, security, and national independence, according to widely circulated statements.

The Iraqi resistance affirms that every Zionist threat will be met with studied and strong options, and that the continued will of the people and the factions to confront any aggression imposes new equations that reflect the strength and steadfastness of the Resistance Axis.