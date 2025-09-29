Gaza — A Cry of Hunger and Death at the Heart of a Silent World

In Gaza, the aggression is no longer measured only by the number of rockets or shells; famine and hunger have become a daily weapon that kills children before they even know the taste of life.

The streets that once bustled with activity have turned into arenas of awaiting death, and hospitals into temporary graveyards. Each passing day deepens the tragedy of a population fighting to survive under a choking siege and an effective international refusal to intervene.

Daily death toll — figures that shake the conscience

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the death toll has reached 66,055 martyrs and 168,346 injuries since the start of the aggression on 7 October 2023.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals recorded 50 martyrs and 184 new injuries, while many victims remain trapped beneath rubble and in the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them.

Since 18 March 2025, the number of martyrs has reached 13,187 with 56,305 injuries, reflecting the scale of the ongoing daily massacre against civilians.

Famine — a silent war killing children

The Ministry of Health reported that deaths from malnutrition have risen to 387 Palestinians, including 138 children.

Over the last 24 hours, three children died from hunger and malnutrition, bringing the total deaths since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) indicator was declared to 109 cases, including 23 children.

UNICEF warned that famine could spread to the central Gaza Strip within weeks if urgent intervention does not occur, stressing that families are unable to secure food for their children and that the situation is catastrophically without a solution.

Blood banks on the brink of collapse

The Ministry of Health warned that all essential laboratory blood types in hospital blood banks are depleted, threatening emergency and life-saving interventions for the wounded.

The concurrent crisis of shortages in blood units and components places hospitals on the verge of total collapse, amid continued targeting of health infrastructure and obstruction of essential aid deliveries.

Gaza knows no safety — death pursues everyone

Hospitals are operating well beyond capacity, roads are strewn with rubble and corpses, water and food are scarce, electricity is cut off. Children die before they grow up, women cry over the ruins of their homes, and the elderly await slow death.

In Gaza, everything has become a tool of killing: bombardment, hunger, thirst, and lack of medicine. The city struggles to survive while the world stands silent before the greatest humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century.

The city’s cry goes unheard

Gaza does not die, but it is slaughtered daily. Its children weep over the rubble of their homes, women wail for their lost children, hospitals collapse — and amid this darkness, the voice of justice and humanity remains the last vestige of the world’s conscience.