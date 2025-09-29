The Armed Forces Announce Strikes on Sensitive Enemy Sites in Jaffa and Umm al-Rashrash in Support of Gaza

The Armed Forces announced today that they carried out two precision military operations targeting the depth of the Zionist entity, in actions that demonstrated a clear advancement in Yemen’s deterrent capabilities and strategic reach.

In an official statement, the Armed Forces said the missile force executed a precise strike using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the “Falasteen 2” type, equipped with a multi-warhead, which targeted a number of sensitive objectives in the occupied Jaffa area. The statement confirmed that the operation achieved its objectives, by the grace of God, and triggered a wide-scale alarm with thousands of occupiers rushing to shelters.

The statement added that the unmanned aerial forces launched two offensive drone missions that struck two vital targets in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area in southern occupied Palestine, affirming that the planned objectives were achieved in accordance with the operational timetable.

The Armed Forces’ statement read in part:

“The free, independent Yemen affirms that the choice before the Arab and Islamic nation in the face of this enemy is confrontation and steadfastness, and to provide all support to the oppressed Palestinian people and their steadfast resistance. We will continue to perform our religious, moral, and humanitarian duties until the aggression against Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.”

A strategic strike that carries multiple messages

Military and press sources interpret the operation as part of a balanced Yemeni strategy aimed at striking the enemy’s vital capabilities deep inside its territory and stopping the aggression on Gaza.

The operation comes in the context of prior strikes that have demonstrated Yemen’s ability to reach distant targets and penetrate advanced defensive rings.

Implications and assertions

The Yemeni military statement called on shipping companies and civilian authorities to take precautions, renewed its warning that military and vital targets will continue to be struck if the aggression persists, and affirmed that its forces operate according to rules of engagement determined by the interest of the Palestinian people and the security of the nation.

The facts on the ground assert that Yemen has become an active player imposing its calculations: from Jaffa to Ramon, from sea to land. Sanaa’s message is clear and decisive: the enemy’s crimes will not go unanswered, and our operations will continue until the legitimate objectives are achieved.