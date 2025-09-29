Egeland Warns of Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation in Gaza: Residents Living in “Indescribable Conditions”

The Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, warned Monday of the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “thousands of residents are living in indescribable conditions.”

In televised remarks, Egeland said residents of Gaza City “do not know where to go and are living in unbearable conditions,” adding that “thousands of people in Gaza have no water, no food, and no medicine.”

He pointed out that displaced residents “do not know their destination and are being bombed while in transit,” stressing the urgent need to end the suffering of civilians: “The killing of civilians in Gaza must stop.”

The NRC chief also warned of the danger posed by “the silence of the international community on what is happening in Gaza.”

With U.S. and European backing, the Israeli occupation army has continued since October 7, 2023, to commit genocide and wage a war of siege and starvation in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 66,055 Palestinian civilians—the majority of them women and children—and the injury of 168,346 others to date, in a non-final toll, as thousands remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, unreachable by ambulance and rescue teams.