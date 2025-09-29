Iran Escalates: Execution of a Top “Mossad” Agent — A Firm Message to All Collaborators and Traitors

Iran announced today the execution of Bahman Joubi Asl, one of the most prominent spies who worked for the Israeli Mossad inside the country, following completion of legal procedures and confirmation of the sentence by the Supreme Court. He was convicted of “corruption on earth” through intelligence collaboration with the Israeli entity.

The spy and his role in espionage and sabotage

Tasnim news agency revealed that Joubi Asl cooperated extensively and knowingly with Mossad, leveraging his expertise in databases. His position as a manager at a knowledge-based company gave him access to sensitive projects and strategic communications, enabling him to penetrate vital and sovereign Iranian databases and become a key instrument in espionage and sabotage schemes.

Recruitment and preparation of the agent

Joubi Asl was allegedly recruited while attending a training course in one of the Gulf countries by Mossad operatives. He was later contacted by an officer affiliated with Mossad through a front company called ESMI, who asked him to cooperate on projects involving critical databases.

The primary objective of his recruitment was to acquire information on sovereign institutions, penetrate Iranian data centers, monitor imports of electronic equipment, and facilitate the purchase of compromised devices for sabotage — including operations linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

Financial rewards and training

In return for his cooperation, Joubi Asl reportedly received financial payments covering travel and accommodation, technical and language training courses, and bonuses for each intelligence project he carried out for Mossad — revealing, the report says, the methods used by Mossad to recruit agents and betray homelands.

Execution carried out — a clear message

Iran stated that carrying out the death sentence constitutes a decisive message to anyone attempting to spy or collaborate with Iran’s enemies, affirming that it will remain vigilant and strict in protecting its sovereignty and national security, and that any act of treason will not go unpunished — all intended to reinforce deterrence and prevent threats to national security.