Israeli Bombing Targets Al Helou Hospital in Gaza, Cuts Its Internet

The Director of the Government Media Office in Gaza Ismail Al Thawabta confirmed that Israeli enemy forces bombed Al Helou Hospital in Gaza City on Monday evening with two shells leading to a complete internet outage and isolating it from the outside world.

Al Thawabta explained in a press statement reported by the Shehab Agency that this deliberate targeting aims to disrupt medical services provided to civilians warning of serious humanitarian repercussions due to the siege imposed on the hospital and preventing medical teams from performing their duty.

He pointed out that the health sector has been subjected to repeated assaults since the start of the aggression on October 7 2023 resulting in the martyrdom of 1670 medical personnel and the direct destruction of 197 ambulances in addition to documenting 788 direct attacks targeting health facilities and their working staff.

He described this as ongoing war crimes against the Palestinian people.

With American and European support the Israeli enemy army has continued since October 7 2023 to commit genocide siege and starvation crimes in the Gaza Strip resulting in the martyrdom of 66 055 Palestinian civilians the majority of them children and women and the injury of 168 346 others to date in a non final toll as thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets unreachable by rescue and ambulance teams