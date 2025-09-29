Hamas: Movement has not received any official copy of U.S. plan for Gaza

Senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Taher Al-Nounou, confirmed that the movement has not received, until now, any official copy of the U.S. plan concerning the Gaza Strip.

In media statements today, Al-Nounou clarified that Hamas was not a party to the negotiations on the current U.S. proposal, stressing that the resistance’s weapons are tied to the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state.

He added that the release of Israeli captives is conditional upon the end of the war and the withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza, noting that the movement is serious about reaching a comprehensive agreement that ensures ending the aggression in exchange for a prisoner swap deal.

The Hamas leader affirmed that the movement has expressed readiness to accept a long-term truce and welcomed the Egyptian proposal to establish an independent administration for the Strip.

Al-Nounou further stressed that Hamas will examine any U.S. or other plan in a way that guarantees the protection of Palestinian rights and their supreme interests.

He pointed out that Hamas does not seek the continuation of the war but will not accept any solutions that undermine the rights of the Palestinian people or compromise their national principles.