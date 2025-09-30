Al-Farrah: Trump’s Plan Is a Failed Conspiracy – Palestine Is Not for Sale

Mohammed Al-Farrah, member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, affirmed that what is called the “Trump Peace Plan” is nothing more than a distorted version of the old Zionist project—another disgraceful deal aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause. He explained that it is unrealistic, unjust, and unenforceable no matter how much fanfare surrounds it.

A Conspiracy Under the Name of “Peace”

Al-Farrah stated in a press comment that the real objective of this plan is to besiege Hamas and other resistance factions, shifting the blame for the continuation of the conflict onto them, while the Israeli enemy seeks to absorb global outrage over its crimes and strip international solidarity with Palestine of its meaning.

Trump Appoints Himself Judge

Al-Farrah said: “Trump appointed himself, judged, and ruled as if the plan had already been carried out—while not a single Palestinian party took part in it.” He stressed that this exposes the American mindset of guardianship and arrogance, which views the Arab nation as nothing more than a subordinate stripped of its will.

Collapse Before It Even Begins

He pointed out that what Trump presented in his speech was nothing but empty rhetoric without any clear mechanisms for implementation—even going so far as to claim he was the “President of the Peace Council,” a paradox that invites ridicule and confirms the plan is a hollow political show.

Resistance Is the Answer

Al-Farrah concluded by saying: “This plan will collapse just as all previous schemes have collapsed. Palestine is not something anyone has the right to give away, nor can it be sold in an American–Zionist political auction.” He stressed that both popular and armed resistance are the only means to safeguard the cause, and that a living, conscious nation will never allow the so-called “Deal of the Century” to pass.