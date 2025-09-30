Pakistani Press: Yemen Disrupts Israeli Trade in Support of Palestine

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported that the confrontation between Sana’a and the Israeli entity has witnessed a dangerous escalation in recent days, following an airstrike on the Yemeni capital that killed Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi along with several ministers.

The paper explained that Yemeni forces responded by launching missiles and drones at several occupied cities, including Tel Aviv and Eilat, with a recent drone strike injuring 22 people.

It added that Yemenis are employing a mix of advanced weaponry in their operations, including ballistic missiles and “kamikaze” drones, while also targeting international shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s ongoing aggression on Gaza.

According to the newspaper, Yemen’s first naval attack against Israeli vessels took place in November 2023, when the Galaxy Leader ship was seized and forced to sail to the port of Hodeidah. Since then, no fewer than 43 vessels have been subjected to similar attacks, resulting in the deaths of four sailors and the sinking of two ships.

The report confirmed that these operations have disrupted international trade linked to Israel and forced shipping lines to reroute around South Africa—doubling transit times and raising freight costs, with looming inflationary impacts on the global economy.

The newspaper noted that Yemenis insist their military operations in the Red Sea will continue in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, and that such attacks will not cease until the aggression on Gaza comes to an end.