Al-Nakhala: The Trump–Netanyahu Plan Fuels a New Escalation Against Our People

Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, said on Monday evening that the joint press conference announcement by U.S. President Trump and the criminal Israeli prime minister Netanyahu constitutes an explicit U.S.–Israeli agreement that fully reflects the enemy’s position and represents a dangerous recipe for escalating aggression against the Palestinian people.

Al-Nakhala said in a press statement that Israel, through the United States, is attempting to impose what it could not achieve by other means, and that this announcement is a formula for igniting the region and intensifying measures against our people.

He stressed that the Palestinian people and their resistance will remain steadfast, and that these American–Israeli plans will be met with popular will and ongoing resistance, affirming that any attempt to liquidate Palestinian rights or to impose a new reality by force will fail.

He added that the axis of resistance will remain an impenetrable barrier against the enemy’s attempts to impose dominance over Palestinian land, and that the steadfastness of the people and the awareness of the resisting forces are the true guarantee to deter all plots of aggression and to turn any conspiracy against Palestine into a practical lesson in confronting the occupation.